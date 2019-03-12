Morning Brief

Dow set to fall | Boeing stock drops, again | Musk lawyers slam SEC

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq broke five-day losing streaks Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were coming off their biggest one-day gains since Jan. 30; the Dow since Feb. 15. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) shares were weighing on Dow futures again this morning, even as the FAA said the company's 737 MAX 8 jet is still considered airworthy after Sunday's crash in Ethopia. However, the agency is mandating that ongoing design changes, which have been in the works for months, be implemented by April. (CNBC)

On Tuesday's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its February consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, Fed Gov. Lael Brainard makes a public appearance in Washington at 8:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is among the few earnings reports out this morning, while Switch (SWCH) and ZTO Express (ZTO) issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) were soaring more than 25 percent in the premarket after the personal styling service beat estimates with earnings and revenue. Stitch Fix also raised its full-year revenue outlook. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut funding for the Education Department by more than 10 percent, including ending subsidized student loans and the popular public service loan forgiveness program. (CNBC)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking in a wide-ranging talk with The Washington Post, said Trump is "ethically" and "intellectually unfit" to be president. But she also said, "I'm not for impeachment."

The New York attorney general's office is looking into ties among Deutsche Bank (DB) and Investors Bank, and several Trump Organization projects. The New York Times also said the office has issued subpoenas.

Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the European Union, in a last-ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again. (Reuters)

UnitedHealth (UNH) announced this morning that all of its new employer-sponsored plans in 2020 will pass discounts paid to so-called pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, to consumers at the pharmacy counter. (CNBC)

The lawyers for Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shot back at regulators last night, arguing that the SEC was broadly overreaching and infringing on Musk's First Amendment rights by seeking to hold him in contempt of court. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) announced a press event that will take place at 1 p.m. ET on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater. It is expected to debut a new streaming TV service and a bundled subscription Apple News offering. (CNBC)

Google agreed to pay $135 million in exit packages to two executives, Andy Rubin and Amit Singhal, who left the company after being accused of sexual harassment. (WSJ)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expanding its Chipotle Rewards program national as its digital platform continues to see major growth. For launch week, Chipotle is teaming up with digital wallet company Venmo. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Biogen (BIIB) is selling its Danish subsidiary to Japan's Fujifilm for about $890 million. Fujifilm has made several acquisitions over the past year in an effort to bolster its health care business.

Microsoft (MSFT) sued Taiwan's Foxconn for allegedly failing to make manufacturing royalty payments. Foxconn responded by saying that as a contract manufacturer, it has never had to pay royalties for using Microsoft software.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is reportedly lifting a restriction on third-party sellers, according to Reuters. A source said that Amazon will stop telling those sellers that they cannot offer lower prices on competing websites.

Daniel Loeb's Third Point owns a small stake in Celgene (CELG), according to Reuters, in a bet that its planned sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) will be completed. Another hedge fund, Starboard Value, holds a stake in Bristol-Myers and has been urging shareholders to vote against what would be the largest-ever pharmaceutical deal.

WATERCOOLER

It's National Pancake Day, and that means pancakes are free today at IHOP. The dine-in only deal is limited to one short stack per person, which usually costs around $5.79. (USA Today)

