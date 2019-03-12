Dow set to fall | Boeing stock drops, again | Musk lawyers slam SEC

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq broke five-day losing streaks Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were coming off their biggest one-day gains since Jan. 30; the Dow since Feb. 15. (CNBC)
Boeing (BA) shares were weighing on Dow futures again this morning, even as the FAA said the company's 737 MAX 8 jet is still considered airworthy after Sunday's crash in Ethopia. However, the agency is mandating that ongoing design changes, which have been in the works for months, be implemented by April. (CNBC)
On Tuesday's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its February consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, Fed Gov. Lael Brainard makes a public appearance in Washington at 8:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is among the few earnings reports out this morning, while Switch (SWCH) and ZTO Express (ZTO) issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) were soaring more than 25 percent in the premarket after the personal styling service beat estimates with earnings and revenue. Stitch Fix also raised its full-year revenue outlook. (CNBC)
