Dow set to fall | Boeing stock drops, again | Musk lawyers slam SEC

President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut funding for the Education Department by more than 10 percent, including ending subsidized student loans and the popular public service loan forgiveness program. (CNBC)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking in a wide-ranging talk with The Washington Post, said Trump is "ethically" and "intellectually unfit" to be president. But she also said, "I'm not for impeachment."

The New York attorney general's office is looking into ties among Deutsche Bank (DB) and Investors Bank, and several Trump Organization projects. The New York Times also said the office has issued subpoenas.

Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the European Union, in a last-ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again. (Reuters)

UnitedHealth (UNH) announced this morning that all of its new employer-sponsored plans in 2020 will pass discounts paid to so-called pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, to consumers at the pharmacy counter. (CNBC)

The lawyers for Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shot back at regulators last night, arguing that the SEC was broadly overreaching and infringing on Musk's First Amendment rights by seeking to hold him in contempt of court. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) announced a press event that will take place at 1 p.m. ET on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater. It is expected to debut a new streaming TV service and a bundled subscription Apple News offering. (CNBC)

Google agreed to pay $135 million in exit packages to two executives, Andy Rubin and Amit Singhal, who left the company after being accused of sexual harassment. (WSJ)



* Firms to pay $125 million to clients over fee-disclosure practices (WSJ)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expanding its Chipotle Rewards program national as its digital platform continues to see major growth. For launch week, Chipotle is teaming up with digital wallet company Venmo. (CNBC)