Apple Music launches on Amazon Fire TV

Apple Music launched on Amazon Fire TVs in the United States on Wednesday. It is the latest sign of Apple's continued push to get its services, including Apple Music, in front of as many people as possible. Apple Music launched on Amazon's Echo smart speakers late last year.

This change of pace from Apple's standard walled-garden approach to services was most prevalent at CES 2019 where Apple said that iTunes will soon be available on Samsung smart TVs. In what was eventually dubbed a bug, Apple Music also appeared briefly on Google Home units but was never active before it was pulled offline.

The addition to Fire TV means customers can now ask Alexa to play tunes right from Apple Music, instead of from Amazon Music, Spotify or other streaming music services supported by the platform.

To enable it, open the Alexa app on your phone and activate the Apple Music skill, which will require you to log in to your Apple account. If you've already set up the skill on your Echo, you don't need to do it again for your Fire TV.