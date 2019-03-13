Asia trades lower amid fresh uncertainties over Brexit

Asia Pacific markets fell in Wednesday morning trade amid fresh global uncertainties after U.K. lawmakers again rejected the terms of a deal for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.26 percent in early trade while the Topix index was down 0.14 percent. The Kospi index in South Korea declined 0.32 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 0.45 percent with most sectors lower. The energy sector fell 0.87 percent as oil stocks struggled for gains.

That was despite a small uptick in overnight oil prices after a Saudi official said the kingdom plans to cut its crude oil exports in April to below 7 million barrels per day as it seeks to drain a global supply glut.

U.S. crude rose 0.1 percent to $56.87 a barrel on Tuesday while international benchmark Brent also added 0.1 percent to $66.67.