Asia trades lower amid fresh uncertainties over Brexit

  • Major indexes in Australia, Japan and South Korea fell on Wednesday amid fresh global uncertainties after U.K. lawmakers again rejected the terms of a deal for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.
  • British Prime Minister Theresa May has already promised two more votes this week for lawmakers to decide if the U.K. should leave the 28-member bloc with no deal, or should request a delay to its departure — which is currently scheduled for Mar. 29.
  • The British pound tumbled from levels above $1.32 to trade around $1.3070 following Tuesday's vote.

Asia Pacific markets fell in Wednesday morning trade amid fresh global uncertainties after U.K. lawmakers again rejected the terms of a deal for Britain to withdraw from the European Union.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.26 percent in early trade while the Topix index was down 0.14 percent. The Kospi index in South Korea declined 0.32 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 0.45 percent with most sectors lower. The energy sector fell 0.87 percent as oil stocks struggled for gains.

That was despite a small uptick in overnight oil prices after a Saudi official said the kingdom plans to cut its crude oil exports in April to below 7 million barrels per day as it seeks to drain a global supply glut.

U.S. crude rose 0.1 percent to $56.87 a barrel on Tuesday while international benchmark Brent also added 0.1 percent to $66.67.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal deal suffered another defeat in parliament where it was rejected Tuesday evening by 149 votes.

While the route forward appears uncertain, May has already promised two more votes this week for lawmakers to decide if the U.K. should leave the 28-member bloc with no deal, or should request a delay to its departure — which is currently scheduled for Mar. 29.

The British pound tumbled from levels above $1.32 to trade around $1.3070 following Tuesday's vote.

"Tomorrow the House will vote on whether to leave the European Union without any agreement," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a Wednesday morning note.

He said that if lawmakers voted to leave without a deal, which is commonly referred to as a hard Brexit, the pound could fall 4 to 8 percent.

"It is important to note a majority of MP's are against a hard Brexit," Capurso added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 97.002, after dropping from levels above 97.200 in the previous week.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen, considered a safe haven currency, traded at 111.34 to the dollar after strengthening from levels near 111.60 last week.

