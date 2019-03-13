Fewer companies in China are planning to hire, survey finds

Hiring prospects have worsened in China, recruitment firm Manpower Group found in its latest survey released Tuesday.

A net 6 percent of firms surveyed plan to increase hiring between April and June — the lowest since the third quarter of 2017, the data showed. Tuesday's survey also showed a drop from the more optimistic 10 percent in the first quarter of this year, indicating that the brief pickup from a slowdown in 2018 has yet to prove its sustainability.

More employers were uncertain about the next three months, with that number jumping to 43 percent from 19 percent in the prior quarter, the report said. The survey covered 4,209 companies of different sizes in China.

A representative from Manpower in China was not available for comment on the report, which said second-quarter hiring plans were "conservative."