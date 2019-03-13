Markets

European stocks seen lower after historic Brexit deal defeat

  • European markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday after the U.K.'s Brexit deal with the EU was rejected by lawmakers in a landmark defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May.
  • London's FTSE is expected to open 26 points lower at 7,125, the French CAC is seen 28 points lower at 5,242 and the German DAX is seen 51 points lower at 11,473, according to IG.
  • America's aviation regulator is still refusing to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes despite pressure.

European markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday after the U.K.'s Brexit deal with the EU was rejected by lawmakers in a landmark defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May.

London's FTSE is expected to open 26 points lower at 7,125, the French CAC is seen 28 points lower at 5,242 and the German DAX is seen 51 points lower at 11,473, according to IG.

Investor attention is firmly focused on the fallout from the U.K.'s decision to reject its Brexit deal with the EU on Tuesday evening. The agreement was rejected by 149 votes after 242 MPs voted for the deal and 391 MPs voted against it.

This was a smaller defeat than when the deal was rejected the first time back in January, but the margin still remained significant. Sterling fell after the vote but has since stabilized against the dollar and euro.

Speaking after the result, May said she regretted the decision taken by the House of Commons (the lower house of the U.K.'s Parliament). "I continue to believe that by far the best outcome is that the U.K. leaves the EU in an orderly fashion with a deal, and that the deal we have negotiated is the best and indeed the only deal available," she told lawmakers.

British MPs will now vote on Wednesday on whether to leave the EU without a deal. If they reject that option, as expected, MPs will then get to vote on Thursday on whether to request a delayed departure from the EU. The EU would have to agree to this and the duration of any extension is unknown although the bloc would be reluctant to see disruption to European Parliament elections in May. Other possible options facing the U.K. now are a general election or a possible second referendum.

In other news, the U.S. continues to stand by Boeing as investigations continue into the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday in which 157 people on board died. Aviation regulators around the world, including China, Britain and the EU, have grounded all operations of Boeing 737 Max planes following the crash but the U.S. Federation Aviation Authority has said it will not suspend the planes' operation despite mounting pressure.

In other U.S. news, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC Tuesday at CERA week in Houston that America's shale revolution will strengthen the U.S. foreign policy agenda and said he's confident American companies can compete with China.

Earnings are due from Adidas, E.ON, Inditex, Standard Life Aberdeen, Morrisons, Balfour Beatty and Provident. Euro zone industrial production figures for January are also due.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
@PFGLFDC16J
---
BBY
---
MRW
---
SLA
---
EOAN
---
DAX
---
CAC
---
FTSE
---