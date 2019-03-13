European stocks seen lower after historic Brexit deal defeat

European markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday after the U.K.'s Brexit deal with the EU was rejected by lawmakers in a landmark defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May.

London's FTSE is expected to open 26 points lower at 7,125, the French CAC is seen 28 points lower at 5,242 and the German DAX is seen 51 points lower at 11,473, according to IG.

Investor attention is firmly focused on the fallout from the U.K.'s decision to reject its Brexit deal with the EU on Tuesday evening. The agreement was rejected by 149 votes after 242 MPs voted for the deal and 391 MPs voted against it.

This was a smaller defeat than when the deal was rejected the first time back in January, but the margin still remained significant. Sterling fell after the vote but has since stabilized against the dollar and euro.

Speaking after the result, May said she regretted the decision taken by the House of Commons (the lower house of the U.K.'s Parliament). "I continue to believe that by far the best outcome is that the U.K. leaves the EU in an orderly fashion with a deal, and that the deal we have negotiated is the best and indeed the only deal available," she told lawmakers.