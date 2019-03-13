Fiat Chrysler says emissions recall of 800,000 vehicles is 'routine' under new EPA rule

Fiat Chrysler said a recall of more than 800,000 vehicles reported earlier Wednesday by Reuters was the result of routine testing under new emissions guidelines adopted by the Environmental Protection Agency

Shares of the automaker briefly fell by as much as 2 percent.

The EPA said the recall was the result of "in-use emissions investigations conducted by EPA and in-use testing conducted by FCA as required by EPA regulations."

Vehicles affected include 2011-2016 model years of the Dodge Journey crossover, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger sedans, 2011-2016 Jeep Compass SUVs, and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber hatchbacks.

"We are advised that today's EPA announcement reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls," Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. "This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency. We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge."

Shares were 2 percent lower on the news.