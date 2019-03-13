Autos

Fiat Chrysler says emissions recall of 800,000 vehicles is 'routine' under new EPA rule

  • Fiat Chrysler shares fell 2 percent on Wednesday on news the automaker is recalling 800,000 vehicles.
  • The EPA said the recall is the result of agency inspections and the company's own tests.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers build 2019 Ram pickup trucks at the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, October 22, 2018.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters
Fiat Chrysler said a recall of more than 800,000 vehicles reported earlier Wednesday by Reuters was the result of routine testing under new emissions guidelines adopted by the Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA said the recall was the result of "in-use emissions investigations conducted by EPA and in-use testing conducted by FCA as required by EPA regulations."

Vehicles affected include 2011-2016 model years of the Dodge Journey crossover, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger sedans, 2011-2016 Jeep Compass SUVs, and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber hatchbacks.

"We are advised that today's EPA announcement reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls," Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. "This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency. We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge."

Shares were 2 percent lower on the news.

