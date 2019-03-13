The Republican megadonor family led by billionaire Robert Mercer once donated money to a conservative group that bills itself as a promoter of "cultural events for English-speaking peoples."

The $25,000 donation was quietly made in 2017 through the Mercer Family Trust to the Anglosphere Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit group, which has ties to prominent members of the Washington, D.C., power establishment.

The founder of the Anglosphere Society, Amanda Bowman, confirmed in an email and a followup interview with CNBC that Mercer's daughter, Rebekah, directed the contribution to her nonprofit in 2017 in support of an event titled "Leadership in Perilous Times."

"What I was so grateful to Rebekah for, was her donations enabled me to invite all these different veterans and it was just a one-time thing," Bowman said. She added that the Anglosphere Society did not hear from Mercer again after that donation.

A spokesman for Robert Mercer did not return repeated requests for comment. The attorney listed on the family foundation tax form that shows the donation also did not return an email for comment.

Bowman said the Mercer donation partially funded the gathering, which featured Fox News analyst Gen. Jack Keane and Gen. David Petraeus, a former CIA director. The two retired generals are pictured together on Anglosphere's website at the event. Keane has said he turned down an offer from President Donald Trump to serve as Defense secretary.

Bowman said the donation came after she and Rebekah Mercer met at a separate meeting for veterans.

The Anglosphere Society identifies itself on its website as an "independent, educational, non-profit, tax-exempt membership organization focused on promoting the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, free market economies, and cultural events for English-Speaking Peoples." It also says that it promotes "cultural events for sharing ideas based on the historic values of English-Speaking Peoples."

The group, which was founded in 2012, also promotes itself as having an influential network. Pictures on the group's website show prominent event attendees such as Sen. Joe Lieberman, who became an independent after losing a Democratic primary in his state, and Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of State under President Richard Nixon.