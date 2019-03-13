Niall Ferguson: Brexit has turned into a student asking for a paper extension   

Niall Ferguson says the analogy of Brexit being an expensive divorce has played out, but that it now also feels like a student asking a professor for an extension on their paper.

He isn't particularly optimistic about the EU saying, "I don't think the future of the European Union is especially bright without Britain."

Ferguson, a senior fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, goes on to explain how the issues of immigration and the lack of a fiscal union are making the EU "sick".

Watch the video above to hear more from Niall Ferguson on Brexit and the European Union.