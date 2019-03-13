Europe Politics

UK lawmakers vote to reject a no-deal Brexit

U.K. lawmakers have rejected the idea of leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal in place, setting up another vote Thursday on whether its official departure date should be extended.

A no-deal exit was widely expected to be defeated as most MPs (Members of Parliament) want to avoid the economic uncertainty and trade disruptions that it could cause.

Infamously known as a "cliff-edge" Brexit, a no-deal exit would mean the U.K. abruptly ceases to be a member of the EU overnight on March 29. It would mean there would be no 21-month transition period in place to gently prepare for life outside the bloc it has belonged to for 46 years. It would also have to rely on WTO trading rules.

The vote was seen as part of some concessions given to Parliament by Prime Minister Theresa May a few weeks ago and was only confirmed Tuesday when MPs resoundingly rejected her Brexit withdrawal agreement for a second time. Some lawmakers believe it's unwise to take a no-deal scenario out of the equation as it could give the EU the upper hand in negotiations. Some also see it as the purest form of Brexit and rejected Wednesday's parliamentary motion.

While lawmakers have now indicated they don't want a no-deal Brexit, it's not guaranteed. With 16 days left until the official Brexit date, an agreement or an extension hasn't been ratified and May said after her loss Tuesday that a "no deal" still remains the default.

MPs will now vote again Thursday evening on whether to seek an extension to Article 50 (which oversees the departure process) thus extending the departure date beyond March 29. The EU would have to agree to this and the U.K. would have to give a good reason for requesting the delay.

Officials in Brussels are showing increasing signs of exasperation with the U.K. over its chaotic and confusing position on Brexit, warning that it will not renegotiate the deal on offer. Its chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said ahead of Wednesday's vote that only the U.K. can break the impasse.

The U.K. government has struggled throughout the two-year departure process to find a consensus among MPs — among them ardent Brexiteers and staunch Remainers, often within the same party — over what kind of Brexit the country should seek, and how close the U.K.'s future relationship should be with the EU.

May warned MPs earlier on Wednesday that they faced "hard choices" after they rejected her deal on Tuesday evening.

