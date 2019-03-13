Let's not kid ourselves, what we see in a job interview is rarely what we get. Everyone is on their best behavior — both the hiring manager who's talking up the company and the candidate who's trying so hard to be liked.

Unless you've been trained by the FBI or the CIA, you're never going to get the truth out of anyone within just an hour. Everyone talks about "authenticity" these days, but too many people don't understand what it really means, mostly because they're too busy trying to be what they think the other person wants.

Every hiring manager I've worked with has agreed that "phoniness" is their worst nightmare. Once this trait is spotted, a loud "DO NOT HIRE" alarm goes off. Your goal, as the job candidate, is to provide a true sense of who you are, what you stand for and how well you'd fit in. Given the high stakes and costs — in dollars, morale and lost opportunities — of a bad hire, phoniness is the ultimate opportunity killer.

If you really want the job, don't try so hard for likability that you come across as dishonest, especially in those crucial first seven seconds of an interview when you make a first impression.

Here are some of the most common pitfalls to avoid: