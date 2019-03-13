Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry 'absolutely' would talk with Ocasio-Cortez about Green New Deal

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he would "absolutely" have a conversation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the Green New Deal

"I think having a conversation about the Green New Deal is a good thing -- and to do it in a thoughtful and a polite and a respectful way," Perry said during a panel at CERAWeek by IHS Markit.

"Just because someone doesn't agree with what I believe in, or I don't agree with their take, doesn't mean we don't need to continue to have a conversation. I think it's wise to have those."

Perry said he had a conversation with a young entrepreneur a few days ago about setting up a meeting with Ocasio-Cortez.

"I don't think that the rep should be castigated and pushed aside just on the face of her comments relative to that she wants to live in a place where there's clean air and clean water. So do I."