CERAWeek by IHS Markit

Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry 'absolutely' would talk with Ocasio-Cortez about Green New Deal

Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry speaking at the 2019 CERAWeek conference in Houston, TX on March 11, 2019.
Mary Catherine Wellons | CNBC
Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry speaking at the 2019 CERAWeek conference in Houston, TX on March 11, 2019.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he would "absolutely" have a conversation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the Green New Deal

"I think having a conversation about the Green New Deal is a good thing -- and to do it in a thoughtful and a polite and a respectful way," Perry said during a panel at CERAWeek by IHS Markit.

"Just because someone doesn't agree with what I believe in, or I don't agree with their take, doesn't mean we don't need to continue to have a conversation. I think it's wise to have those."

Perry said he had a conversation with a young entrepreneur a few days ago about setting up a meeting with Ocasio-Cortez.

"I don't think that the rep should be castigated and pushed aside just on the face of her comments relative to that she wants to live in a place where there's clean air and clean water. So do I."

More From CERAWeek by IHS Markit

CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKET: VIDEO

Energy

Latest Special Reports

  • Attendees walk through the lobby during the 2016 IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.
    CERAWeek by IHS Markit

    Go inside the new technologies, evolving markets and tricky geopolitics influencing the world's growing energy needs.

  • Impact Investing

    For investors who are addressing social and environmental issues, while generating financial returns.

  • ETF Edge

    ETF Edge, hosted by Bob Pisani, is dedicated to the fastest growing investing trend right now: ETFs.