Tech

Apple is expected to reveal its new iPhone and Mac software on June 3

  • Apple will host WWDC 2019 from June 3 to June 7.
  • Apple always uses WWDC to introduce its latest software for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV and Apple Watch.
  • Sometimes Apple introduces new hardware at WWDC.
The invite for WWDC 2019.
Apple
The invite for WWDC 2019.

Apple on Thursday announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 3 through June 7 in San Jose, California.

Apple typically uses the first day of the show to host a keynote for developers and press where it unveils its latest software and sometimes new hardware. That means it's expected to reveal iOS 13 for iPhone and iPad, as well as the latest versions of the software for Apple Watch, Apple TV and macOS for Macs.

Last year, Apple stuck to software and didn't announce and new hardware. But, in 2017, it used the opening keynote to reveal updates to the iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and also introduced the HomePod and a 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

If Apple doesn't announce any hardware at its March 25 event, it's possible we'll see new hardware including AirPower, AirPods 2, the rumored 10.2-inch iPad and the high-end Mac Pro on June 3.

Apple unveils new iOS at WWDC 2018
Apple unveils new iOS at WWDC 2018   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...