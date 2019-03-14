As Democrats look to 2020, here's how the party is trying repair the damage of 2016

The Democratic National Committee sent a clear message when it announced its 2020 convention would be held in Milwaukee: We don't want a repeat of 2016.

That year, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes to Republican Donald Trump – marking the first time since 1984 that a GOP presidential candidate had won the state. Clinton also lost the Wisconsin primary to Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont democratic socialist who led a surprisingly strong challenge to the Democrats' presumed front-runner.

Critics often blame Clinton's failure to campaign in the state for her loss to Trump in the general election.

Now, as the 2020 race heats up, the Democratic Party has a made a number of changes to its strategy, rules and bylaws as it struggles to manage a primary process with an unwieldy number of candidates, including Sanders.

As the party seeks a strong challenger to Trump, it faces a delicate balancing act: please its establishment wing, satisfy its expanding base and maintain impartiality.

"They need to be as transparent as possible," said Doug Sosnik, a former senior advisor to President Bill Clinton, to prove "that they're being an honest broker and not leaning toward one candidate."

DNC Chairman Tom Perez, who stepped in after the 2016 election, told CNBC the organization is aware of its past errors and has "passed the most wide-ranging reforms in decades."

Here are the key steps the DNC is taking to repair its damage from the 2016 campaign, from blowback over so-called superdelegates to the Russian email hack.