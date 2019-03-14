Asia set to trade higher after UK lawmakers reject a no-deal Brexit

Asia Pacific markets looked set to trade higher on Thursday following gains on Wall Street and as British lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal in place.

Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan while Australia's benchmark ASX 200 traded up 0.19 percent.

China is set to release a slew of economic data Thursday morning, including industrial production numbers, which could provide further insight into the state of the world's second-largest economy.

The British pound traded around $1.3299 at 7:28 a.m. HK/SIN after earlier surging around 2 percent against the greenback to $1.3339 — the biggest move since April 2017.

Investors became optimistic when U.K. lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the EU without a deal in place under any circumstance. Initially Prime Minister Theresa May's government had asked Parliament to vote on ruling out a no-deal Brexit for the official Mar. 29 deadline.

The passing of the amended motion, therefore, severely undermined May's authority and could potentially lead to ministerial resignations, some analysts said.