Asia set to trade higher after UK lawmakers reject a no-deal Brexit

  • Asia Pacific markets looked set to trade higher on Thursday following gains on Wall Street and as British lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal in place.
  • The British pound traded around $1.3299 at 7:28 a.m. HK/SIN after earlier surging around 2 percent against the greenback to $1.3339 — the biggest move since April 2017.
  • Members of the U.K. parliament will vote again Thursday evening to seek an extension to Article 50, which oversees the withdrawal process from the EU, thus extending the departure date beyond Mar. 29.
Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan while Australia's benchmark ASX 200 traded up 0.19 percent.

China is set to release a slew of economic data Thursday morning, including industrial production numbers, which could provide further insight into the state of the world's second-largest economy.

Investors became optimistic when U.K. lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the EU without a deal in place under any circumstance. Initially Prime Minister Theresa May's government had asked Parliament to vote on ruling out a no-deal Brexit for the official Mar. 29 deadline.

The passing of the amended motion, therefore, severely undermined May's authority and could potentially lead to ministerial resignations, some analysts said.

Members of the U.K. parliament will vote again Thursday evening to seek an extension to Article 50, which oversees the withdrawal process from the EU, thus extending the departure date beyond Mar. 29. The EU would have to agree to this and the U.K. would need to give a good reason for requesting such a delay.

Elsewhere, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 96.550 against a basket of its peers, declining from levels above 97.000 earlier in the week.

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

