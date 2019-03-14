Boeing pauses deliveries of the 737 Max after FAA grounds aircraft following fatal crashes

Boeing has paused delivery of 737 MAX airplanes due to the temporary grounding by the FAA, the company announced Thursday.

"We continue to build 737 MAX airplanes, while assessing how the situation, including potential capacity constraints, will impact our production system," the company said.

This comes after the Trump administration joined dozens of countries around the world in grounding all Boeing 737 Max jets in the U.S. on Wednesday, citing links between two fatal crashes.

A software fix in the plane could take as long as six months, a Bank of American analyst said Thursday.

"Once Boeing identifies the issue on the 737 MAX, the most likely scenario, in our view, is that the company will take about 3-6 months to come up with a fix and certify the fix," Ronald Epstein, said in a note.

Boeing' stock has been volatile on the news; however, it is down more than 11 percent for the week.