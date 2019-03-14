UK lawmakers to vote on Brexit delay as political crisis rumbles on

BNY's Derrick: Every move in the pound for months has been tied directly to Brexit news 4 Hours Ago | 05:03

The motion being put forward by the government states that if Parliament has approved a Brexit deal by March 20 then the government will seek to agree with the EU a short delay to Brexit ending on June 30.

If Parliament has not approved a deal by March 20, then the U.K. would have to seek a longer delay, the government proposed.

"It is highly likely that the European Council (head of EU nations) at its meeting the following day (Thursday next week) would require a clear purpose for any extension, not least to determine its length, and that any extension beyond 30 June 2019 would require the United Kingdom to hold European Parliament elections in May 2019," the motion to be debated Thursday afternoon states.

The length of any delay is the key question for the U.K. and EU.

On Wednesday evening, May said there were now two choices — agree a deal and try to secure a short delay to Brexit (her preference) or fail to agree anything and face a much longer delay.