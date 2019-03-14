Theresa May intends to bring her twice-rejected Brexit deal back to Parliament

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May hopes it will be a case of third time lucky next week, when the embattled Conservative Party leader brings her Brexit deal to Parliament yet again.

May has already warned MPs (Members of Parliament) that if her deal fails to get enough parliamentary support, a lengthy delay to the Brexit process might be necessary.

No date has yet been scheduled for the third so-called "meaningful" vote. However, the government motion states it must take place before March 20.

On Thursday, the House of Commons is due to vote on whether to ask the EU for permission to delay Brexit beyond 29 March.

It comes after U.K. lawmakers rejected the idea of leaving the bloc without a Withdrawal Agreement in place on March 29. Westminster also narrowly backed an amendment that rejected a no-deal Brexit in any circumstance.

The approved motion to block a no-deal Brexit — which refers to the so-called "cliff-edge" scenario where Britain leaves abruptly on March 29 with no 21-month transition period and is forced to revert to WTO trading rules — was not legally binding.

But, given the amendment passed, thanks to a large rebellion by members of May's own Conservative Party and cabinet, analysts at Citi said it "severely undermines" her authority and could potentially trigger another wave of ministerial resignations.