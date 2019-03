By the time Rose was 21, he had two kids, was working minimum-wage jobs and relied on welfare to get by. He said he held close to a dozen jobs after dropping out of high school.

But thanks to advice from his father, Rose returned to school to get his GED diploma and enrolled at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. His parents and in-laws pooled enough money to pay for his first year's tuition.

To cover the difference, Rose took out government loans, and he had a job selling chain-link fences during the day, while attending classes at night.

After his first year, Todd had straight A's and won an academic scholarship to cover his tuition.