Prices of imported goods rose more than expected in February, boosted by a jump in fuel costs.

Import prices rose 0.6 percent, after falling 0.5 percent a month earlier, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected just a 0.3 percent increase.

Fuel prices surged 4.7 percent in February; excluding the leap in energy costs import prices were unchanged in the month.