So how can you tell if some of those funds are yours? If you didn't file a 2015 federal income tax return, the IRS said in a recent report, you may be due a check.

"We're trying to connect over a million people with their share of $1.4 billion in potentially unclaimed refunds for 2015," said IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. "Students, part-time workers and many others may have overlooked filing for 2015."

This time last year, there was around $1.1 billion in unclaimed refunds.