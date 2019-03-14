Robert Kraft case reveals how police can secretly install cameras inside a private business

The technique was used recently in a sweeping human trafficking investigation in South Florida in which New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among those arrested. In the investigation, hidden cameras were used to capture Kraft on video inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, police records show. Kraft, 77, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation.

"From the attorney general of the state of Florida to other law enforcement agencies that have contacted us, and me personally, the question is, how in the world did you do this?" Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told CNBC.

The answer: delayed-notice search warrants, better known as sneak-and-peek warrants.

The warrants allow law enforcement to secretly install cameras inside private businesses to monitor illegal activity.

In the human trafficking investigation that ensnared Kraft, Florida police have made more than 300 arrests in Martin, Indian River and Palm Beach counties. Hidden cameras were installed in five of the eight spas under investigation, police said.

"From the inception of the investigation, it was clear to us that unless we were able to get inside the massage parlor and actually see what was going on, we would never be able to affect what I've been calling from the very beginning a rescue mission of the women that we thought were being trafficked," Snyder said.