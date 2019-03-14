Shale oil drillers gave stock shareholders what they wanted, then investors punished them anyway

"Today our dilemma is that as a sector, we have destroyed a lot of trust in the investment community over the last decade."

That trend came to a head over the last month, when many drillers cut spending and lowered production guidance for 2019.

The title of a recent research note by Simmons Energy summed up the the response: "No Good Deed Unpunished." Simmons analysts called the reaction from investors "nothing short of punishing."

Though it's rallying this week, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production exchange-traded fund tumbled 8 percent between the start of the drillers' earnings season in February and the end of last week. During the same time, the S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent.

But it's not as simple as saying investors sold the stocks because production growth forecasts fell, said Osmar Abib, chairman of global energy at Credit Suisse. The space is also on shaky ground because investors aren't yet sure drillers will hold the line on spending.

"I would say it's a bit of a 'show me' situation, and so one quarter isn't long enough," he told CNBC on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by IHS Markit energy conference in Houston. "I think investors need to see a little bit more time, a little bit more evidence, and I think there's still concern that if oil prices go back up, that some of this discipline might erode to a certain degree."