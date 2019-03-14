Here's why Tesco's 'Fresh & Easy' stores failed in the United States

Tesco is the biggest retailer in the United Kingdom. It also has a strong international presence, with more than 6,500 stores worldwide. But there is one country where the British retailer failed to take off: the United States.

Tesco announced its entry into the U.S. market in 2006. At the time, Tesco was the third-biggest retailer on the planet, according to Euromonitor International.

The company went by the banner name "Fresh & Easy," but the brand didn't click with American consumers. Tesco ultimately exited the U.S. market in 2013 when it sold off its remaining stores to Yucaipa Companies.

Watch this video to find out what went so wrong with Tesco in the United States.

