Want to live a happy and resilient life? Science agrees this is the 1 type of friend you need to have

When we look back on our lives, we often think about what we left behind. What did we make that will stand the test of time? It certainly won't be the emails we sent or the transactions we made at work. Spending time with an artist you can help to create your own creative legacy. For example, they might ask you to serve as a patron and help them produce their work, which might then inspire you to create something of you own.

John Williamson, the Chair of the Board of the Switzerland-based private bank EFG International, for example, had forged a friendship with musicians Fritz Renold and Helen Savari. He later told us he found it rewarding to be around people who have different skills, and to witness their dedication to their vocation. Renold even said, "Bankers are close to money every day, and jazz musicians are about as far away from money as one can be. These opposite directions act like a plus and minus from a magnet. It also allows you to view things from different perspectives."