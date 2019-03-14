Dow under pressure | US grounds Boeing 737 Max jets | Beto O'Rourke enters 2020 race

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning after three straight days of gains sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to multimonth closing highs. The S&P's close on Wednesday was its highest since Nov. 7, the Nasdaq's since Oct. 16. The Dow gained its second positive session in three. (CNBC)
General Electric (GE) shares fell in premarket this morning after it told shareholders it expects 2019 earnings to be below what Wall Street analysts anticipated. This was the first outlook from GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, who was appointed in October. (CNBC)
Boeing (BA) shares were flat in premarket trading after the FAA grounded its fleet of 737 Max jets while it investigates the causes of two overseas crashes involving the jet. Shares did rise Wednesday after falling for seven straight sessions. (CNBC)
* Boeing tries to limit fallout after US grounds 737 Max (WSJ)
* Cathay Pacific says it's 'very happy' with its Boeing fleet, despite recent 737 Max crash (CNBC)
The Labor Department is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also at 8:30 a.m. ET: February import and export prices. At 10 a.m. ET, a report on new home sales for January, another data set delayed by the government shutdown. (CNBC)
Dollar General (DG), FTD (FTD), and Genesco (GCO) are among the handful of companies out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Adobe (ADBE), Ascena Retail (ASNA), Broadcom (AVGO), Jabil Circuit (JBL), Oracle (ORCL), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Zumiez (ZUMZ) will be out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)