9 flexible jobs with above-average pay that are great for college students

Balancing the demands of school work, extracurricular activities and a job can be difficult — especially if you're a full-time student.

Job search site FlexJobs combed its database for this list of high-paying, flexible jobs that are perfect for college students. Each of the positions listed offer a part-time schedule, flexible work hours and some offer you the freedom to work from anywhere.

FlexJobs used data from Payscale and Glassdoor to determine the hourly pay range for each of these roles, which all pay at least double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour (some pay more than four times as much). Additionally, each of these jobs pay more than the average $16 per hour part-time salary that most college students make, according to employment site ZipRecruiter.

Take a look below to see what flexible positions you should consider applying to if you want to make some extra cash while still in school.