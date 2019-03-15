VISIT CNBC.COM

9 flexible jobs with above-average pay that are great for college students

Balancing the demands of school work, extracurricular activities and a job can be difficult — especially if you're a full-time student.

Job search site FlexJobs combed its database for this list of high-paying, flexible jobs that are perfect for college students. Each of the positions listed offer a part-time schedule, flexible work hours and some offer you the freedom to work from anywhere.

FlexJobs used data from Payscale and Glassdoor to determine the hourly pay range for each of these roles, which all pay at least double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour (some pay more than four times as much). Additionally, each of these jobs pay more than the average $16 per hour part-time salary that most college students make, according to employment site ZipRecruiter.

Take a look below to see what flexible positions you should consider applying to if you want to make some extra cash while still in school.

9. Circulation Clerk

Pay range: Up to $16.49 per hour

Description: According to FlexJobs, "circulation clerks work in libraries to help assist library patrons and create positive experiences for visitors."

8. Front Desk Staff

Pay range: Up to $16.69 per hour

Description: In this role, FlexJobs says you will often be responsible for "greeting visitors and customers, answering questions, and providing excellent customer service."

7. Social Media/Internet Assessor

Pay range: Up to $18.00 per hour

Description: If you're an active social media user, then FlexJobs says you can help a company measure the "relevance and quality of content shared on different social media sites like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook."

6. Brand Ambassador

Pay range: Up to $23.24 per hour

Description: In this flexible role, FlexJobs says you will likely be asked to "introduce new customers to the products and services of a particular company, answer any questions they may have, and encourage sales."

5. Nonprofit Charity Fundraiser

Pay range: Up to $25.76 per hour

Description: In this role, FlexJobs says you will often be responsible "for securing donations and funding through marketing, outreach, and sponsorship from potential supporters of the nonprofit."

4. Quantitative Market Researcher

Pay range: Up to $27.60 per hour

Description: According to FlexJobs, this entry-level role usually requires candidates "to help brands gather information from the retail field on inventory, pricing, promotions, and foot traffic."

3. Content Editor

Pay range: Up to $30.51 per hour

Description: According to FlexJobs, some editing roles require a college degree and years of experience. Meanwhile, other content editor roles seek "college students who are pursuing a related course of study and who show excellent writing and editing abilities."

2. SAT Prep Instructor

Pay range: Up to $31.25 per hour

Description: According to FlexJobs, employers looking to fill this role often seek "dynamic and engaging presenters" who can "provide exceptional instruction, student mentorship, and subject matter expertise on all sections of the exam."

1. Content Writer

Pay range: Up to $34.62 per hour

Description: While some content writer roles may require a college degree, FlexJobs says there are some positions with this job title that require no degree, but just a demonstrated knowledge of "outstanding writing skills."

