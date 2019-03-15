Asia set to trade cautiously as investors await US-China trade developments

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Friday as investors digested new developments on the U.S.-China trade front as well as a vote from lawmakers that could potentially delay the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.

Nikkei futures in Japan pointed to a slightly lower open for the benchmark index.

The yen traded at 111.70 to the dollar after weakening from levels near 111.00. The safe haven currency will be watched as Japan's central bank is set to deliver its monetary policy decision later in the day.

"No policy changes are expected but Japanese 10 year bond yields fell to their lowest level since 2016, which tells (us) that investors are bracing for dovishness," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign-exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a Thursday evening note.

"The big question for the BoJ tonight is whether the deterioration in trade warrants an adjustment in their economic assessment," she added.

Australia's ASX 200 was near flat in early trade as the heavily weighted financial subindex fell 0.2 percent.