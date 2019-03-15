Bonds

US Treasury yields decline as investors await data; US-China trade in focus

  • A slew of economic data is due out, including JOLTS and consumer sentiment
  • No auctions are expected to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday, ahead of a fresh batch of economic data.

At around 5:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.624 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also in the red at 3.038 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Looking to economic data, the Empire State manufacturing survey is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production and capacity utilization at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Shortly after, consumer sentiment and the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey (JOLTS) is out at 10 a.m. ET. Later on, Treasury International Capital (TIC) figures will be published at 4 p.m. ET.

In the latest surrounding the China-U.S. trade saga, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that a summit between the two nations' leaders would not take place in March, as more negotiations and work needs to take place; Reuters reported.

On Friday, however, Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had spoken to Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer over the phone, with the agency adding that further progress had been made.

Elsewhere, investors will keep a close eye on Brexit, after U.K. lawmakers voted in favor of delaying the U.K.'s impending departure from the European Union, by at least three months, with members of parliament voting 412 to 202 to extend the deadline, currently set for March 29. The vote however isn't binding, as the EU has to agree to granting an extension.

Mnuchin: Pleased with progress on China trade talks   

No members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak on Friday, however, investors will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. central bank, ahead of its next monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

No auctions are expected to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.

