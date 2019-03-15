US Treasury yields decline as investors await data; US-China trade in focus

Looking to economic data, the Empire State manufacturing survey is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production and capacity utilization at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Shortly after, consumer sentiment and the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey (JOLTS) is out at 10 a.m. ET. Later on, Treasury International Capital (TIC) figures will be published at 4 p.m. ET.

In the latest surrounding the China-U.S. trade saga, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that a summit between the two nations' leaders would not take place in March, as more negotiations and work needs to take place; Reuters reported.

On Friday, however, Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had spoken to Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer over the phone, with the agency adding that further progress had been made.

Elsewhere, investors will keep a close eye on Brexit, after U.K. lawmakers voted in favor of delaying the U.K.'s impending departure from the European Union, by at least three months, with members of parliament voting 412 to 202 to extend the deadline, currently set for March 29. The vote however isn't binding, as the EU has to agree to granting an extension.