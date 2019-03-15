Ford is cutting 5,000 jobs in Germany with more cuts coming for the UK

Ford is cutting 5,000 jobs in Germany and more in the U.K. as part of an effort to reduce costs in Europe, the company said Friday.

The automaker offered voluntary separation packages for employees in Germany and the U.K. to help accelerate its plan to improve performance in the region, where Ford has struggled. The total number of jobs affected in the U.K. have yet to be determined.

The automaker is undergoing a larger plan to restructure its operations worldwide, which it's said will cost $11 billion. Ford is reshaping its European business into three different business groups that focus on commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and imports. The carmaker plans to simplify its product lines and focus on the most profitable vehicles.

Ford said in January it plans to partner with German carmaker Volkswagen on a number of initiatives, including trucks and commercial vans for markets around the world.

Europe has also been difficult for Ford's Detroit rival General Motors sold off its European business entirely in 2017, to French automaker Groupe PSA and French banking groun BNP Paribas.