NBA star LeBron James is the highest-paid player in the league: His earnings, including salary and endorsements, total $88.7 million for the 2018-2019 season, Forbes reports.
But James, who signed a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last year, hasn't always had money. Before exploding onto the basketball scene, he and his mom were living in the projects of Akron, Ohio, and struggling to make ends meet. They moved from one apartment to the next every few months and got by with help from food stamps.
His grew up with so little, he recalls on an episode of UNINTERRUPTED's new podcast, "Kneading Dough," that "I had no idea what a pantry was until I was like 15 years old." Whatever food his household had was kept "on top of the refrigerator," he tells podcast host and longtime friend Maverick Carter. "Everything: chips, cereal, bread. All on top of the refrigerator."
While he didn't have much as a kid, he learned how to manage the little money he did have, thanks to early, and critical, lessons from his uncles.