The two daughters of "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, remain enrolled at the University of Southern California as their parents face criminal charges of participating in a bribery scheme to get their daughters into the school.

A USC spokesman told CNBC on Friday that "both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled" there.

But the spokesman also said, "USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."

TMZ earlier reported that the two daughters were dropping out of USC because they fear they will be "viciously bullied" if they return to the college, which is currently on spring break.

USC also on Friday provided CNBC with a letter to the college community outlining its response to the scandal. On Tuesday, the school said it fired water polo coach Jovan Vavic and senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel, who both have been criminally charged in the case.

The university, in its letter, said it has opened its own investigation into the issue while continuing to cooperate with federal prosecutors and "began the process of identifying donations that may have been received in connection with the alleged scheme."

"We will determine how best to redirect those funds for scholarships benefiting underserved student applicants," USC said. The university said it also will "deny admission to applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the alleged scheme" and that it has "initiated a case-by-case review of current students and graduates who may be connected to the alleged scheme."

"We also placed on leave Dentistry faculty member Homa H. Zadeh, who was named in the federal indictment as a parent," the letter said. "This leave is a required procedural step in the process for terminating tenured faculty."

Four dozen people, including Loughlin, Giannulli and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, were charged in the alleged scheme, in which wealthy people worked with a crooked college admissions advisor to bribe and cheat their kids' way into top-ranked universities.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC, allegedly had the girls pose as potential members of the crew team, when neither girl rowed.

Olivia Giannulli was aboard a yacht owned by USC board of trustees member Rick Caruso in the Bahamas on Tuesday when federal prosecutors revealed the charges.

On Thursday, The Hallmark Channel fired Loughlin from its dramatic show "When Calls the Heart" because of the scandal. The beauty products companies Sephora and Tresemme likewise have severed ties with Olivia Giannulli, who is a social media celebrity known professionally as Olivia Jade.

Loughlin's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.