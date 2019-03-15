Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates "continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations," special counsel Robert Mueller said in court filing Friday.

Gates, alongside Manafort, had initially been charged by special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors with money laundering, misleading investigators and other crimes.

In February 2018, Gates struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to two criminal counts including conspiracy and lying to FBI agents.

Since then, Gates appears to have cooperated extensively with Mueller's team. His most visible role as a cooperating witness came in August, when he testified against Manafort in his tax and bank fraud trial in Virginia federal court.

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and possible collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. Trump has denied collusion or any other wrongdoing.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.