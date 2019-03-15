Steven Spielberg, a film industry titan with 58 directorial credits to his name, has long been vocal about the differences between theatrical and streaming releases.

As the governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences directors branch he has said that he would like films to have a longer theatrical run in order to qualify for an Academy Award. Those comments have led some to believe that Spielberg was ready to wage war on platforms like Netflix, especially after the streaming service's film "Roma" took home three Oscars last month.

However, Spielberg reportedly met with Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos earlier this week, a sign that, perhaps, these rumors of discord are just that, rumors.

The two were seen dining together at the San Vincente Bungalows, a private club in West Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's unclear what was discussed during their meeting. Representatives for Spielberg and Sarandos were not immediately available to comment.

Earlier this week, media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg said that Spielberg had no plan to campaign against Netflix, saying at the South By Southwest conference in Texas that "he is not going to the academy in April with some sort of plan," according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

Read the full report by The Hollywood Reporter.