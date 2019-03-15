Like a boxer who won't go down, the U.K. leader Theresa May is still hoping to get her proposed Brexit agreement through Parliament despite having massively failed with the same deal on two previous occasions.

It is now expected that a third vote on the PM's "Withdrawal Deal" will take place in the House of Commons on Tuesday March 19. The two previous votes saw her draft proposal defeated by a record margin of 230 at the first attempt and then 149 votes in the second.

May's huge defeats came after large numbers of her own Conservative Party lawmakers voted against her. The prime minister is now banking that these euroskeptic lawmakers will now return to the fold, rather than risk a much longer delay to Britain's departure.

Lawmakers on Thursday have already backed an extension until June 30 if Parliament approves the government's Brexit deal by March 20. Legally, Britain is still due to leave the European Union on March 29 and European heads of state will need to approve any extension.

A lengthier delay is viewed as a real risk to Brexit supporters as it may allow momentum for a much "softer" departure and even raises the prospect of no Brexit at all. This avenue is seen as more likely should May lose again as Parliament would then seize more control over the Brexit process.