Fitbit's new trackers are cheap and work well, but they're super basic

Fitbit recently released the Inspire HR and Versa Lite, two new wearables for budget-conscious buyers. CNBC tested both and we think Fitbit has a good approach to the market, at least among potential buyers who find the Apple Watch too pricey.

Fitbit sold 13.9 million wearables last year, down 9 percent from the previous year, so it needed to do something different in 2019. That's where the new Versa Lite and Inspire HR come into play. Both products give up some features in exchange for affordability. The Versa Lite costs $160, while the Inspire HR will run you $100.

The company is wise to go after the sub-$200 market, where it can attract people who don't want to shell out $400 for the latest Apple Watch but still want a high-quality fitness tracker. There aren't any bells and whistles here, so for owners of earlier Fitbit devices, these may be too boring.

Here's what you need to know about the Fitbit Versa Lite and Inspire HR.