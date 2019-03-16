Churning out an astounding 1,900 horsepower, Ferrari's Pininfarina Battista is one of the most powerful automobiles ever produced. It also happens to be all electric, one of a score of battery-based vehicles debuting at this week's Geneva Motor Show, which runs through Sunday.

While "electrification," whether hybrid, plug-in or all-electric, has yet to make a serious dent in the global automotive market from a sales standpoint, carmakers are moving to adopt the technology at a rapid rate. Nowhere has that been more apparent than at this year's Swiss car show, the biggest of the season for Europe and a harbinger of products that will be rolling out globally in the coming year.