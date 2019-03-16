Review: The 2019 BMW M2 Competition takes fun to the next level

This is especially apparent on low-speed drives through cities, where the stiffness of the BMW's ride can become tiresome. It thunks into potholes without much softening, though it relaxes considerably on the highway and is always quiet. If you're planning on driving one through cities and in traffic daily, it's a tough sell.

If you are looking for pure performance and fun, there are only a few things you need to consider. First, BMW continues its tradition of making performance cars that just don't sound that great. The engine doesn't have the aural sense of occasion that performance cars from Alfa Romeo and Mercedes provide.

Finally, the shifter for the dual-clutch transmission is obnoxious. Look at it and you'll notice that there isn't a "park" position or button. So you might assume that you're supposed to leave it in neutral and set the parking brake, but if you do that the car will not allow you to lock the doors because it isn't "secured" against rolling. Instead, you leave the transmission in drive and turn the car off, which then puts it in park. That's so tremendously unintuitive that I'm not sure how they ever came up with it.

Luckily, since this vehicle is all about fun, you can solve that problem by just going for the more exciting manual transmission.