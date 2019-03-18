Asian stocks mixed as investors await US-China trade developments

Shares in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade as investors awaited developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Mainland Chinese shares slipped in early trade, as the Shanghai composite declined around 0.2 percent and the Shenzhen component edged down. The Shenzhen composite also fell 0.175 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose around 0.2 percent. Shares of rail operator MTR declined about 1 percent after a train collision disrupted services in the city.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.31 percent as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc all advanced. The Topix index also added 0.15 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was marginally lower as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia shed earlier gains to trade fractionally lower, with the sectors mixed.

"Investors will continue to look to China and the US for any update on the proposed trade deal there and any signs that a meeting of the two presidents is likely will help with the positive mood," said Rakuten Securities Australia in a note.