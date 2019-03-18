Asia Markets

Asian stocks mixed as investors await US-China trade developments

  • Shares in Asia were mixed in morning trade.
  • Investors will be watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a report by Xinhua news agency last Friday that suggested progress had been made toward striking a deal.
  • Russia plans to be fully compliant with OPEC-led supply cuts over the next few weeks, according to the country's energy minister, Alexander Novak.

Shares in Asia were mixed in Monday morning trade as investors awaited developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Mainland Chinese shares slipped in early trade, as the Shanghai composite declined around 0.2 percent and the Shenzhen component edged down. The Shenzhen composite also fell 0.175 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose around 0.2 percent. Shares of rail operator MTR declined about 1 percent after a train collision disrupted services in the city.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.31 percent as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing, Softbank Group and Fanuc all advanced. The Topix index also added 0.15 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was marginally lower as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia shed earlier gains to trade fractionally lower, with the sectors mixed.

"Investors will continue to look to China and the US for any update on the proposed trade deal there and any signs that a meeting of the two presidents is likely will help with the positive mood," said Rakuten Securities Australia in a note.

US-China trade

Investors will be watching out for developments on the U.S.-China trade front following a report by Xinhua news agency last Friday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke via telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The report, according to the South China Morning Post, said: "The two sides have further made concrete progress on the text of the trade agreement between the two sides."

The news comes after CNBC reported Thursday that Chinese negotiators suggest combining a state visit to the U.S. with the signing of a trade deal. Beijing wants a deal to be fully ironed out before Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"While there is presumably a strong US political imperative to get a deal done ahead of next year's elections, and presumably China is keen to bed down this issue, and while we expect a deal to be proclaimed, we can only believe it once it's seen," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

Russia commits to OPEC-led oil supply cuts

Russia plans to be fully compliant with OPEC-led supply cuts over the next few weeks, according to the country's energy minister, Alexander Novak.

His comments came three months into a fresh round of production cuts from the so-called OPEC+ alliance. The producers meet in mid-April to review their oil supply cut agreement, which is scheduled to last through the first half of 2019.

Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours but were still above lows touched a week ago. The international benchmark Brent crude futures contract declined 0.31 percent to $66.95 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 0.46 percent to $58.25 per barrel.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.571 after slipping from highs above 97.2 in the previous week.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.54 against the dollar after seeing highs below 111.0 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7083 after lows below $0.704 in the previous trading week.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

