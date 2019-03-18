Billionaire tech titan Mark Cuban listens to entrepreneurs share countless business ideas thanks to his starring role as a judge on ABC's hit show, "Shark Tank."
But Cuban recently revealed what areas of technology he'd focus on if he were to launch a business now. "If I were going to start a business today, I'd build it around Alexa and Google Home," he told Peter Kafka of Recode at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.
Alexa is the virtual assistant developed by Amazon. Google Home is the speaker system through which customers can use the voice-activated virtual assistant, accordingly named Google Assistant.
"Alexa skills and scripting Alexa skills is really, really easy. But everybody thinks it's really, really hard. And so that disconnect is a great opportunity. And so I told my kids [and] other kids, learn how to script, and just go get your neighbors and set up all of these Alexa tools and you'll make $25, $30, $40 an hour," Cuban said.
"Scripting Alexa skills" means coding dialogue commands for the virtual assistant so the robot helper is able to complete the intended task.