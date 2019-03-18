Cuban also sees artificial intelligence as having a big future. He says the impact of AI will be more profound than most people realize.

"As big as PCs were an impact, as big as the internet was, AI is just going to dwarf it. And if you don't understand it, you're going to fall behind. Particularly if you run a business," he said.

"I mean, I get it on Amazon and Microsoft and Google, and I run their tutorials. If you go in my bathroom, there's a book, 'Machine Learning for Idiots.' Whenever I get a break, I'm reading it," Cuban told Kafka.

Where the internet was once a futuristic idea, it's now a mainstay of everyday life. So, too, will AI, according to Cuban.

He warns people to not take AI and its impact for granted. "If you don't know how to use it and you don't understand it and you can't at least at have a basic understanding of the different approaches and how the algorithms work," he said, "you can be blindsided in ways you couldn't even possibly imagine."

Even with strong interests in AI and virtual intelligence, the 60-year-old Cuban, who is worth $4.1 billion, said he's no longer motivated to start a business, at least not in the way he was when he was younger.

"The good news of having had the level of success I have is obvious, but the bad side is I kinda lost that piss and vinegar because I can think of 50 businesses I could start right now, ... but I don't want to give up time at home and all that," Cuban said in 2017 a conversation with Arianna Huffington. "So that's kind of the trade-off."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

