Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Facebook, Dollar General, Chipotle & more

"At $106 (as of 03/15 close), the stock appears to be priced for superb execution in F'19, in our view... Our bull bear scenario indicates risk reward is skewed to the downside... We acknowledge our downgrade is valuation driven... The mgmt has remarkably steered through price-cost headwinds in 2018 and that has set performance expectations higher..Key points..1) Expectations are at cycle high - 70% of the street has a buy on IR – highest since 2012.. Buyside sentiment is trending at the high end of historical range as well... 2) C-HVAC growth expectations are above trend... This is fine given institutional acceleration outlooks but not much head room left, in our view... Climate revenue growth for 2019 is 6% vs normalized 5% growth averaged between 2013-2017. 2018 growth was a record 9% and as such is a tough comp... 3) Any missteps likely costly for IR. Given high expectations, any shortfall in resi would be considered share loss to the re-emerging peer LII.... 4) Industrial order growth moderated in 2018 vs expectations for a pickup in momentum... The trend could continue near term. ..5) NTM FCF yield is slightly below last 5 yr trend (5.6% now vs 6.5% average the last few years. NTM FCF yield is also lower vs peers like JCI (6% IR vs 8% JCI)..."