Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire known to have close ties to the government of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday he would fight the U.S. government in court for "weaponizing the financial system" against him.

The metals tycoon launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday, in an attempt to cast off sanctions placed on him last year.

On Sunday he told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore in Moscow that he launched the suit to clear his name, and he denied that the Kremlin encouraged his legal action against the sanctions. He expressed surprise at U.S. actions against him.

"I personally was taken in this step by full surprise, and I hope that sooner or later people will recognize it is wrong," Deripaska said.

"It is getting worse and worse," he said. "Last hearing in Congress, when people start blaming me personally for any sort of things which I had no connection … (it is) just fantasy."