Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Tilray were up more than 2 percent in extended trading Monday following the release of the Canadian cannabis company's fourth-quarter earnings. Tilray reported a loss of 33 cents on revenue of $15.5 million. Wall Street estimated revenue of $14.1 million.

Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tilray said in a statement that the company had made progress in 2018 on increasing production capacity and acquiring complementary businesses to boost growth.

Del Taco Restaurant shares were down more than 5 percent after hours after the restaurant company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Del Taco posted earnings per share of 18 cents, slightly missing analysts' estimate of 19 cents. Revenue was $157.3 million, compared to the $157.0 million forecast by analysts.

StoneCo shares soared more than 12 percent after market close Monday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. The Brazilian payments firm reported $529.4 million in revenue, an increase of more than 110 percent from the fourth-quarter last year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $155.9 million, up from $20.9 million in the year-earlier period.