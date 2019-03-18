Dow futures point to a modest open as investors await Federal Reserve meeting

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday morning, as investors monitor the start of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

At around 02:53 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 21 points, indicating a positive open of more than 42 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

The U.S. central bank will begin its meeting on interest rates on Tuesday, which ends with a news conference on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is expected to lower their interest rate forecasts — or "dot plots" — to show little or no further tightening in 2019.

There's also a strong focus on a potential trade deal between the United States and China. The Chinese Vice Premier, Liu He, spoke via telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recently after a report in the South China Morning Post suggested that the two sides have made further progress.

Optimism regarding a potential U.S.-China trade deal boosted the stock market on Friday.

There is also strong attention on oil markets and an OPEC meeting. Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak told CNBC over the weekend that his country will be fully compliant with OPEC-led supply cuts in the coming weeks.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor a fresh round of economic data. The Biz leader's survey and the NAHB survey will be out at 8.30 and 10 a.m. ET, respectively.

In corporate news, Lumber, Tilray and Del Taco are set to publish their latest quarterly results.