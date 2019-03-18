Taxi-hailing firm Gett will reportedly file for IPO this year

The boss of ride-hailing firm Gett said Monday that he plans to publicly list the company at some point in 2019.

Speaking to the Financial Times Monday, founder and chief executive Dave Waiser said the initial public offering (IPO) would take place on either the London Stock Exchange or in Israel.

Waiser said the expected listing of rival taxi firm Lyft would be instructive for Gett's strategy to raise public cash.

"We will see how Lyft goes, we believe there's a lot of public capital waiting for the [technology] darlings [Uber and Lyft], but we also believe that our business model makes sense," he said.

Unlike Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing firms, Gett uses its technology to link passengers with traditional operators such as New York's yellow taxi firms or the black cabs of London.

Corporate sales currently account for more than half of the firm's revenue.

