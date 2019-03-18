Music video director Hannah Lux Davis went from doing makeup to breaking records with Ariana Grande

When she first started directing in film school, Davis would self-fund her projects. By covering costs for the artists she worked with, Davis says she was able to create more music videos and use them as calling cards.

After film school, Davis worked as a production assistant on music videos and commercials, but she says she found that role wasn't setting her up for success. An entry-level position, production assistants can be responsible for tasks like getting coffee, shuttling crew and equipment or making copies. Davis felt it "was not going to be the path for me to sort of continue to grow or really get into the conversations with the people I needed to be in conversation with."

A person who could have those conversations, Davis noticed, was the on-set makeup artist.

She decided to go to cosmetology school and use the role to gain better access. "I would do their makeup, and I would have creative conversations with the people on set, regarding my job. I wasn't like going out there and like scoping out as a director."

It was while she was doing makeup on a set that Davis met a commissioner, someone who works with record labels to hire production companies and directors. She had been helping out with more than just makeup on set, and the commissioner was impressed by her work ethic. "He ended up giving me the opportunity to write a treatment for an artist named Lil Wayne."

Enter the underwater bedroom idea. Convinced she wasn't going to book the gig, Davis submitted what she calls a "balls to the wall, here's like a word vomit of ideas" treatment.

"He ended up really loving it," Davis says. "Wayne ended up really loving the idea."

After that, one collaboration led to another: Lil Wayne, Drake and Future; Ciara and Nicki Minaj; Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande. Davis says it all comes back to her willingness to try anything starting out.