Rapper and 'The Talk' co-host Eve's No. 1 piece of advice for women in male-dominated jobs

Eve says she was fortunate, when starting her career in the late 1990s as the only female rapper signed to record label Ruff Ryders, to be part of an era in hip hop when there were other women she could turn to for advice and support. "You know, Queen Latifah used to pull me to the side a lot. Missy [Elliott] used to pull me to the side a lot and just ask me, 'How you doing? You OK?'"

"I had some really great women when I was coming up," she says. "I hung out with a lot of the girls at that time and I think we all helped each other. And that was so nice. I feel lucky for that."

Eve says that even though she had support at her record label, she often faced resistance when presenting new ideas. She recalls how she had to fight for her 2001 hit song with Gwen Stefani, "Blow Your Mind."

"I had to fight for it because I don't think it had really been done at that time," she explains. "I don't think, especially two females from different genres, I should say, had done anything at that time."

"One hundred percent, being a woman had a lot to do with the second guessing. One, because I was in a male-dominated business. Two, because a dude didn't come up with the idea. Three, because I was a girl and it was like, 'Yea, that's cute, but I don't think so.'"