But regardless of those systemic financial problems, women are not doing this one thing to improve their financial picture: taking an active role in big financial decisions.

That's according to a recent study from UBS Global Wealth Management, which found that 58 percent of women leave those crucial choices up to their male partners.

Younger women — those between ages 20 and 34 — were even more likely to defer to their significant others, at 56 percent. Meanwhile, older women ages 51 and up were not far behind, with 54 percent saying they leave money decisions to their spouses.

This bad habit can put women at risk financially, particularly if they divorce or their spouse dies.

On the other hand, when couples work together on long-term money goals, the outlook improved, UBS' research found. Women reported higher confidence in their future, fewer mistakes and less stress around money.

Just starting the conversation can be easier said than done. Financial experts have some sure fire tips for how women and men can build healthy communication around money together.