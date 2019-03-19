Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Domino's, Yum Brands, Booking Holdings, Boeing

Argus is bullish long-term on Boeing but believes management needs to be more pro-active in its response to 737 Max groundings.

"We have been long-time bulls on the BA shares, raising our rating to BUY in May 2012, when the share price was $69... Since our upgrade, the shares have appreciated almost 540%, not including dividends... However, the shares have fallen almost 17% from their highs in the wake of the second fatal crash of a Boeing airplane.... We think the long-term outlook for Boeing is bright and are maintaining our five-year BUY rating... If the cause of the crashes turns out to be a mechanical or an engineering issue, Boeing can correct the problem and the industry, which is heavily dependent on the plane, the 737 Max jet, can move on...."