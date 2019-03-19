FedEx misses on earnings and slashes full-year guidance, citing slowing global trade — stock falls

Shares of FedEx dropped more than 4 percent after the bell Tuesday following disappointing third-quarter results and slashing its full-year earnings guidance for the second time, as the logistics company continues to struggle in the face of slowing global trade.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

Earnings per share: $3.03 vs. $3.11 expected , according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue: $17.0 billion vs. $17.67 billion expected, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

FedEx issued weak full-year 2019 earnings guidance: between $15.10 and $15.90 compared to the forecast $15.97, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. This is the second time FedEx has slashed its full-year earnings outlook.

Fourth-quarter guidance is between $4.58 and $5.38 per share, compared to the estimated $5.39.

"Slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends continue, as seen in the year-over-year decline in our FedEx Express international revenue," said Alan B. Graf, Jr., FedEx executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Our third quarter financial results were below our expectations and we are focused on initiatives to improve our performance," said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx chairman and chief executive officer.

"Our investments in innovation, network infrastructure and automation will increase our competitiveness and drive long-term earnings growth. FedEx built and operates the preeminent global parcel and logistics network, and we have a lengthy track record of success," said Smith in a company release.

Last quarter, FedEx lowered its full year 2019 earnings guidance to a range of $15.50 to $16.60 per share, down from $17.20 to $17.80 per share. Analysts expected $17.33 per share. The company cited a deceleration in global trade.

FedEx also said that despite a strong U.S. economy, its international business weakened during the second quarter, especially in Europe.

UPS shares also fell about 1 percent after hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.